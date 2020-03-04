Aiming high as youngsters join in festival of sport

School pupils from south, east, and north Shropshire as well as Telford and Shrewsbury came together at Shrewsbury Sports Village yesterday.

Each student competed in different events at the Shropshire Homes sponsored School Sports Festival organised by Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Jack Jones, active lives officer at Energize Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said more than 400 pupils took part.

"We want to encourage kids to get more active and increase participation in sports," he said.

School Sports Festival is one of the largest competitions of its kind for young people in Shropshire, bringing together schools in each area to take part in new and exciting team sports.

The competition takes place annually with schools from across the county taking part.