Menu

Advertising

Birmingham St Patrick's Day parade saved

By John Corser | Entertainment | Published:

The annual Birmingham St Patrick’s Day parade and festival has been saved from cancellation.

Revellers and those participating in the parade enjoy the sunshine and the craic during this year's St. Patrick's day parade 2011 in Birmingham, West Midlands

Chasetown Civil Engineering in Burntwood and Birmingham developer Court Collaboration have stepped in to sponsor the event.

Previous sponsor Kiely Bros was unable to continue providing financial support.

The festival and parade in the Digbeth area is taking place on Sunday, March 15 and the theme will be The Irish Quarter.

The owner of CCE is Irish-born Noel Sweeney who said he hopes to see Digbeth turned into "a sea of green" on the day.

The event, launched in 1952, attracts more than 100,000 visitors worldwide and is claimed to be the third largest St Patrick’s Parade in the world.

Birmingham City Council stopped financially supporting the event in 2014.

Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser
Business Reporter - @JohnCorser_Star

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News