Birmingham St Patrick's Day parade saved

Chasetown Civil Engineering in Burntwood and Birmingham developer Court Collaboration have stepped in to sponsor the event.

Previous sponsor Kiely Bros was unable to continue providing financial support.

The festival and parade in the Digbeth area is taking place on Sunday, March 15 and the theme will be The Irish Quarter.

The owner of CCE is Irish-born Noel Sweeney who said he hopes to see Digbeth turned into "a sea of green" on the day.

The event, launched in 1952, attracts more than 100,000 visitors worldwide and is claimed to be the third largest St Patrick’s Parade in the world.

Birmingham City Council stopped financially supporting the event in 2014.