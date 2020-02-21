Charity Bike4Life event to return later this year

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event has seen more than 10,000 bikers turn out over the years – with this year's event marking its 10th anniversary.

Bikers will start the 23-mile ride out from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford on April 26, with superbike champion James Whitham, motorcycle legend Steve Parrish, Boyzone's Shane Lynch taking part.

They will be joined by Mark Hayes and Steve Forrest from the Emergency Bikers show along with 12-time trial world champion Dougie Lampkin.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, adds: "We undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days, on average.

"Our Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival is therefore not just a great day out for the biker community, but also carries a serious message of the importance of biker safety and first aid.

"There is a limit to 3,500 bikes on the Ride Out and we are expecting to attract more bikers as we celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary with an impressive list of VIPs in attendance whom all have a relation to the world of motorbikes."

The charity carried out 255 missions – 11 through the air ambulance and 244 through its critical care cars – because of the support last year.

James Whitham, two-time British superbike champion and TV commentator, said: "I feel extremely honoured that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has invited me to lead the tenth anniversary Ride Out for its Bike4Life event.

"The day is always full of fun and entertainment and raises funds for the vitally important, lifesaving work of the charity."

Tickets start at £10 and are available from www.bike4lifefest.com.