£3 tickets for blockbuster films this weekend at Birmingham and Telford IMAX

By Rebecca Sayce | Telford | Entertainment | Published:

Birmingham and Telford Cineworld is offering IMAX tickets for just £3 to four blockbuster films this weekend.

Film fans can nab cheap tickets to see The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Endgame and Joker this Saturday.

Casey Cohen, head of marketing at Cineworld, said: “We’re thrilled to see the return of the IMAX Film Fest following its successful run over the last four years.

"It’s a second chance for film fans to see some of 2019’s biggest blockbusters the way they were meant to be seen, on our immense IMAX screens.

"As IMAX’s biggest partner in the UK, we’re proud to be bringing the IMAX experience to more customers than ever before.”

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

