Appeal for Shropshire women to join wild hiking challenge

Organisers at adventure project Love Her Wild have launched The Women’s End2End Relay - which will pass through Shropshire on April 28 and Staffordshire on May 1 - and are looking for participants from this region.

Hikers from the south west will set off on April 1 and it will finish 74 days later in Scotland.

All money raised from the relay will go to The Woodland Trust.

Women can help carry the baton, for one or five days, either close to home or further afield.

Bex Band

Love Her Wild founder Bex Band said: “The main purpose of the relay is to celebrate women getting outdoors. By putting together this exciting team relay, we hope to encourage more women to get outdoors, exploring our country’s incredible wild spaces.”

The challenge project was set up in 2017.

It costs £25 to sign up for one day and the relay will be led by an all-female team of qualified hill and mountain leaders.

The full route can be seen on website www.loveherwild.com/the-route

There is also a competition for girls under 16 to design the relay baton.