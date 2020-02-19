Arts events heading to Shropshire communities under new partnership

The rural touring scheme partners with local people to organise over 1,000 events each year in Shropshire and Herefordshire, including live music, theatre, dance and storytelling shows.

Within Arts Alive, Flicks in the Sticks brings cinema to rural areas, with film nights being held in village halls and community centres.

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: "A huge driving force behind the work we do at Shropshire Festivals is to bring experiences and unique days out to people in Shropshire and beyond, which is why we are thrilled to have been chosen to work with Arts Alive, whose mission is to bring arts and film to every person in Shropshire and Herefordshire, no matter how rural or remote.

"Many communities throughout these counties don’t have a local shop or pub any more, yet periodically cinemas are created in their village halls and live shows put on in their community centres, which is incredible – especially at a time when so many local services are being cut. I think it is about time their amazing work was recognised and promoted, and new audiences were engaged with so their events continue to be supported by the next generation, which is where both Shropshire Festivals and our PR and marketing sister company, Shropshire ThinkTank come in. We can’t wait to get stuck in."

Arts Alive works with over 120 communities in Shropshire and Herefordshire who choose which live events and films to have on in their local village hall or community centre, and are provided with the resources to make that happen.

This ensures that affordable arts and film is available to every person across that region.

Ian Kerry, who has been running Arts Alive and Flicks in the Sticks for over 20 years added: "This is a significant moment for the company, having never invested so heavily in marketing activity before, but we are certain that the team at Shropshire Festivals can help raise our profile to new levels, increasing our audience numbers and engaging with a new demographic. It is a very exciting time for our company."

Arts Alive will be attending the Shropshire Kids Festival in Telford April 10 and 11, and will have a stand at the Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 27 and 28.