Singer songwriter to open new monthly gigs

Jen North, who is 17, will be the first guest artist at a new monthly music night at the hotel, bar and restaurant in St John’s Street on February 28.

Karl Owen of the Falcon said the event would also be raising money for charity.

“We are creating a special pink cocktail for the evening and donating the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Now charity.

“Our new music evenings will be hosted on the last Friday of each month and it is great that Jen, who is a rising star in the music scene nationally, has agreed to take part in the first one on February 28.

“We hope as many local people as possible will come along to enjoy hearing her perform and help us raise some funds for such a worthy cause.”

Jen, who lives in Bridgnorth, is an acoustic singer-songwriter whose music ranges from popular covers to individual ballads.

She is building up a loyal following and has been featured heavily as ‘one to watch’ by BBC introducing and has played venues in cities including London and Birmingham, supporting bands such as Go West and China Crisis.

She also performed at the BBC Music Day gig that launched the new Albert’s Shed in Southwater, Telford.