Peppa Pig: My First Concert, Birmingham Town Hall - review

By Kirsten Rawlins | Entertainment | Published:

Petite Peppa Pig fans packed into Birmingham Town Hall this weekend for a musical show starring their favourite animated family.

Peppa Pig

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig joined a small orchestra at the city centre venue for the My First Concert experience - introducing little ones to the various instruments and pieces of music.

The performance featured songs ranging from the TV show’s Bing Bong Song, to Tchaikovsky’s Russian Dance, The Grand Old Duke of York and Grieg’s Hall of The Mountain King.

Little ones were encouraged to take part with dance moves and singing at every turn, including marching to The Grand Old Duke of York and making actions to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

Each instrument from the performance was introduced at the start of the show, giving tots a chance to see the oboe, bassoon, double bass, horn, viola and more up-close, before hearing their sounds in the set.

Each of the Pig family played a part, with Peppa and George singing and dancing along, and Mummy and Daddy Pig trying their hand at conducting.

Peppa and George were well-portrayed with large puppets controlled by people dressed in black, while Mummy and Daddy Pig were full, huge costumes.

A lovely show giving youngsters a glimpse into the world of classical music, though perhaps more suitable for the slightly older little ones than the youngest of Peppa Pig fans.

Entertainment
