Full throttle for Classic Dirt Bike Show in Telford

The Classic Dirt Bike Show filled the Telford International Centre, attracting riders and their supporters off all ages.

Stars included American World Trials champion of 1979 Bernie Schreiber and British 500cc motocross champion Bryan Goss.

While fans gathered to hear their talks over the two days, visitors were also keen to pick up new gear for the racing season or search for spares in the vast autojumble on the car park.

Dirt Bike fans span many generations in one family.

Tribute to Marland Whaley from Jean Caillow, Olivier Barjon and Patrick Pissis

Paul Sheddon, from Little Dawley, Telford, GB champion in 2001 was at the show with sons, Tyler, 13 and Casey 11, both following in his footsteps on KTM Machines.

"Casey was runner up in his age group by just one point last season," Paul said.

"They race most weekends."

Phil Gee from Hinkley in Leicestershire, was visiting the show and family in Lawley.

He was at the event with friends from the East Midlands who raced together - and their sons, who now race.

"It is great to be able to do something with the lads. We were together at Hawkstone Park watching the racing last weekend. If it's in the blood, it's in the blood."

Two of those who helped organise last weekend's Hawkstone Park meet were at the Dirt Bike show - husband and wife, Rob and Trish Dawson.

Hawkstone Park volunteers Rob and Trish Dawson

They admitted it had been a hard decision to take over whether to cancel the meet because of Storm Ciara.

"In the end we had all the risk assessments done and went ahead, which proved to be the right decision," Rob said.

"We have had a lot of people thank us for putting it on despite the weather.

"We now only have a few weeks to get the ground back from the punishment it took before our next event."

Bryan Wadie, left, with Arthur Browning

Trish said: "We just love Hawkstone Park. It has been holding events since the 1940s and there is a great camaraderie among everyone. It is a real family sport."

There was a chance meeting for two stars of the past, who raced together in the 1970s.

Bryan Wadie, the 1969 British Champion, travelled from Borneo, where he now lives, to Telford with his autobiography.

And he was delighted when Arthur Browning, who he used to race against and who features in his book, went up to his stand.

Bryan Wadie and Arthur Browning racing together

Wadie, as he was known, said: "My dad bought me a bike when I was 12 to give me something to do when I was home from boarding school in the holidays. I was racing by the time I was 13," he said.

American trials champion, Marland Whelay, who died last year aged 60, was remembered on a special tribute stand by the French RTLR Honda Club. Travelling from France with their own former Whalay machines were Jean Caillow Olivier Barjon and Patrick Pissis .

"The bikes are still race worthy but we don't ride them often because it is so difficult to find spares," Jean said.

One of the oldest riders at the event was 81-year-old Bryan Bodfish, one of those involved in Narberth Classic Motorcycle Club which has a popular two-day meet in June.

The sidecar racer said he had recently rebuilt his machine and was looking forward to racing it with a new passenger in the summer.

"I have had lots of people volunteer to race with me," he said.

"I've trained about eight passengers over the years, including Paul Horton, now racing internationally."