Aladdin announced as Telford panto

Aladdin will open at the Place Telford on Tuesday, December 8, and will run until Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The Place has only just enjoyed a record breaking season with more people than ever attending to watch a packed line-up of shows.

Shone Productions have once again been awarded the production of the town’s pantomime, and James Shone, managing director and producer at Shone Productions, said: “We are delighted to have been successful with our tender for the pantomime contract and are looking forward to returning with Aladdin.

“Over the last few years Shone Productions have invested heavily in the production quality and year on year the show has increased in popularity.

“We are excited to be working with the fantastic team at the theatre, this year's pantomime is going to be the biggest and best one yet. Don't delay and book those tickets today."

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet member for customer services, partnerships, culture & leisure, said “We are excited to welcome Shone Productions back to the theatre this year and we know that visitors will also appreciate this news as his shows have been well loved by all over the past four year.

“James always puts on a fantastic show and Aladdin will not disappoint with all the spectacular special effects and comedy lines we have come to know and love.

“It’s always good to get those seats booked as popular dates sell out fast and you’ll need to book early to be on the front row."

After the requests of audience members and fantastic reviews Telford will also see another ‘adult only pantomime performance’ this year.

There will also be a relaxed performance and shows discounted for Telford Loyalty Card members.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be booked from the box office on 01952 382382.