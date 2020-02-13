Digbeth nightlife mapped out in new street art work

The 16ft by 10ft Digbeth Nightlife creation, commissioned by Richard Hughes, owner of bar and nightspot The Ruin, and produced by renowned Midlands street artist Andrew ‘Title’ Mills, can be seen on the Little Ann Street side of the venue.

The new art work – produced by Title over 48 hours – features 37 venues from the area, including live music venues, bars and pubs, eateries and more as well as Moor Street Station and Selfridges markers to aid with navigation.

The new Digbeth nightlife artwork at The Ruin. Picture by: Ian Davies

Visitors to the area are being encouraged to use the hashtag #digbethnightlife when sharing photos and videos.

Speaking about the latest addition to Digbeth’s collection of graffiti and street art, Ruin boss Richard praised the breadth and depth of the local economy.

Richard Hughes, owner of The Ruin, in Digbeth. Picture by: Ian Davies

“Dedicating a new piece by Title to the explosion in evening entertainment that we’ve seen here in the past couple of years – following the success of our Digbeth Dozen piece in 2018 – seemed a great way to celebrate the community that is building here as well as offering a guide for visitors and residents alike," he said.

"The Ruin is very proud to be part of Digbeth’s vibrant and thriving night-time economy alongside so many hard-working and creative venues and their teams."