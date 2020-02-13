Badminton icon in Birmingham giving shoppers the chance to win YONEX prizes

Ahead of the YONEX 2020 All England Open Badminton Championships at Arena Birmingham in March, Badminton England, the pop-up event gives attendees the chance to win a VIP package to the show, including catagory A Finals Day tickets, two tickets to the Breakfast of Champions on March 15, a behind the scenes tour with a member of the All England team and a meet and greet with a YONEX ambassador.

Other prizes include tickets to any day of the 2020 event and a tube of YONEX shuttlecocks.

Gail will be on hand to offer top tips and expert advice to attendees who will be asked to hit interactive targets with a shuttlecock and racquet.

They can also attempt the ‘hot dog trick shot challenge’, which involves successfully hitting a shuttlecock at an interactive target with a difficult through-the-legs shot.

Children are also invited to take part by throwing large foam shuttlecocks at the targets.

Shoppers can try the interactive challenge for free and top scorers on the day could win a VIP package for the Championships, as well as pairs of tickets.

The first 100 players to successfully complete a ‘hot dog shot’ will also be rewarded with a Five Guys gift card to purchase their very own hot dog from its restaurant located on Level 1 in Bullring, alongside a pair of tickets to either the Wednesday or Thursday of the Championships.

The pop-up will be hosted on the Lower West Mall in Bullring, situated outside the Disney store and Debenhams, and will be open between 10am and 6pm on Monday.

Martin Cawte, commercial director at YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships, says: “What a smashing way to celebrate the 110th Championships returning to Birmingham.

"We’re so excited to give people the chance to experience badminton first-hand and get tips from an Olympic, world and Commonwealth medallist as they take part in this fun challenge which will test their skills and coordination.

"We hope this will give people just a taste of what’s to come at Arena Birmingham this March.”

Former badminton medallist, Gail Emms MBE, adds: “I’ve got lots of fond memories of playing in Birmingham and I’m thrilled that the Championships will be returning this March as it’s a sporting event like no other.

"It will be a very different badminton experience this time as we get people to hit targets and take on the ‘hot dog shot’ challenge and experience how fun badminton can be.”

Danielle Bozward, marketing manager at Bullring and Grand Central, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships to Bullring & Grand Central with this totally unique event. It’s not every day you can take on a world champion while shopping!”

For more information about the YONEX All England Open Championships or to buy tickets, click here.