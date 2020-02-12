Tickets selling fast for rocking bagpipers The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

The award-winning band with a difference will be on stage at The Place theatre, Oakengates, on May 15 as part of its Fresh Air tour.

In June 2019 the Red Hot Chilli Pipers released album 'Fresh Air' featuring new songs including 'Leave the Light On' with Tom Walker. Cover songs include Leonard Cohen´s 'Hallelujah'.

The Scottish band won BBC talent show When Will I be Famous in 2007 and has previously performed at the Rugby World Cup, plus BBC Proms in Hyde Park.

Tickets cost £29.50 and are available via the box office on 01952 382 382 or website theplacetelford.com.