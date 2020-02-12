Sport stars to join Adrian Goldberg for podcast show in Birmingham

The popular Talk Show podcast comes to the Glee Club on March 19, following a show on February 20 that will see Adrian speak to ELO musician Bev Bevan.

Jim Rosenthal began his career on BBC Radio Birmingham before moving to Radio 2.

He has covered eight FIFA World Cups, three Rugby World Cups, two Olympic Games and 150 Formula One races.

The 72-year-old has also regularly hosted the UEFA Gala Dinner in Monaco.

TV presenter and newsreader Nick Owen first worked as a graduate trainee on the Doncaster Evening Post before moving to a job at the Birmingham Post.

He started working for Radio Birmingham in 1973 as a news producer and later as sports editor.

Nick joined ATV in 1978 before working on the likes of Good Morning Britain, ITV Sport and BBC One. He is currently a presenter on Midlands Today.

Sports journalist Pat Murphy is a former writer for the Birmingham Post.

He has covered 12 cricket tours and written more than 40 books, collaborating with Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Allan Donald, Viv Richards and Graham Gooch.

Pat has also written acclaimed biographies of Brian Clough and Ian Botham.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.