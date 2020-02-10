Advertising
Stars including Kanye West and Rebel Wilson attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party
The party was held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
A string of famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson have been photographed attending a star-studded Oscars party.
Some award winners including Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and Marriage Story star Laura Dern arrived at the party cradling their trophies.
Waititi had picked up the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, while Dern won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story.
Camila Mendes sported a bold gown with large puff sleeves to the party.
Florence Pugh wore a shimmering metallic dress to the party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
Victorious South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, whose film Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award, continued his celebrations at the party.
Fresh from presenting an award while dressed in a costume from the film Cats, James Corden swapped his feline outfit for something a bit smarter for the party.
Rebel Wilson, another star of the film, also went to the party after presenting the award for visual effects alongside her co-star.
After picking up the gong for best actress, Renee Zellweger arrived at the party wearing a white one-shoulder dress while holding her award.
It wasn’t just famous faces from the film industry who attended the do. US singer Usher turned up wearing a striking all-white suit with a matching scarf and trainers.
