Stars including Kanye West and Rebel Wilson attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

A string of famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson have been photographed attending a star-studded Oscars party.

Some award winners including Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and Marriage Story star Laura Dern arrived at the party cradling their trophies.

(Ian West/PA)

Waititi had picked up the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, while Dern won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story.

(Ian West/PA)

Camila Mendes sported a bold gown with large puff sleeves to the party.

(Ian West/PA)

Florence Pugh wore a shimmering metallic dress to the party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

(Ian West/PA)

Victorious South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, whose film Parasite became the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award, continued his celebrations at the party.

(Ian West/PA)

Fresh from presenting an award while dressed in a costume from the film Cats, James Corden swapped his feline outfit for something a bit smarter for the party.

Corden and his with wife Julia Carey (Ian West/PA)

Rebel Wilson, another star of the film, also went to the party after presenting the award for visual effects alongside her co-star.

(Ian West/PA)

After picking up the gong for best actress, Renee Zellweger arrived at the party wearing a white one-shoulder dress while holding her award.

(Ian West/PA)

It wasn’t just famous faces from the film industry who attended the do. US singer Usher turned up wearing a striking all-white suit with a matching scarf and trainers.