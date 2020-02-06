Newport tea dance steps up to the mark

Keyboard player and event organiser Tony Roberts launched the new activity session six months ago at Church Aston Village Hall, in Wallshead Way, Church Aston.

Up to 30 dancers have so far been attending to have a go at the waltz and other steps at the weekly session which is held on Tuesdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

There is also a monthly session held on the first Saturday of the month at the same venue.

Mr Roberts, of Stourbridge, says: "It's live music and we set it up about six months ago.

"It's so far attracting between 25 to 30 each week and we could do with some more dancers.

Dancers

"It's both for people who can dance and those who want to learn. We start with 45 minutes of tuition to teach the steps followed by a dancing set for those who can already dance.

"We are recruiting mainly those who have retired and are looking for something fun to do. It beats sitting at home and watching TV all the time, it's great exercise and beats feeling isolated as it gets you out to meet new friends.

"We also have a break for tea and biscuits. We are a friendly bunch."

The next dance at Church Aston, Shropshire, is on Tuesday. Admission is £5 per person, and the next Saturday dance is on March 7.

Mr Roberts also runs a weekly tea dance at Halesowen's Cornbow Hall, in Hagley Street, on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm. Admission is £4 per person.

Newcomers can just turn up. For more details phone 07932 050002 or visit the website www.tonyrobertsorganist.co.uk