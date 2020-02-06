CineQ announces full programme for Birmingham festival

Returning from March 26 to 29, the CineQ film festival uniquely focuses on 'queer, trans and intersex people of colour' films and perspectives, bringing new queer stories to Birmingham venues in panels and events.

The festival opens with Portrait of Jason, one of the earliest examples of openly gay black men on screen, at Birmingham MAC. Former Gay Times editor Josh Rivers will be attending and will be recording a special edition of his podcast Busy Being Black live as part of the post-screening discussion.

Monsoon, starring Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding, will be screened on March 27 at Midlands MAC. Also taking place will be the official CineQ After Dark party with a line-up of alternative LGBTQ+ talent.

The Saturday programme features a mix of films and events, including a Filmmakers Brunch with BIFA-nominated writer and director Paris Zarcilla, as well as specially commissioned event CineQxGU Tongues United.

CineQxGU Tongues United features a screening of Tongues United at Birmingham Open Media accompanied a unique dining experience.

Saturday’s films include The Watermelon Woman and a special Q&A with director Graham Kolbeins alongside a screening of his revealing documentary Queer Japan.

The final day of the festival presents a double bill including Top 3 and Happy Endings, followed by a specially curated 70 minute shorts collection.

Also screening is South Korean lesbian thriller Girl at my Door and trans investigative documentary Call Her Ganda.

The festival is set to close with award-winning Argentine film End of the Century.

The event is also set to include a Filmmaker Matchmaker event by CineQ x BFI NETWORK. The CineQ film festival is funded by BFI FAN Film Hub Midlands and is supported by Centrala Art Gallery, Midlands Art Centre, and Mockingbird Cinema and Kitchen.

CineQ was previously operating as a community cinema supported by Flatpack Projects. They’ve screened many titles such as The Wound, Closet Monster, and Check It as well as short film programmes at Centrala Art Gallery and Cafe, Mockingbird Cinema and Kitchen, and Flatpack Film Festival.

For more information and the full programme of events, click here.