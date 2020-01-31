London Critics’ Circle names Parasite best film of the year

Dark comedy Parasite took top honours at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards.

The South Korean thriller was named film of the year while Bong Joon Ho was named best director.

It continued a remarkable run of success for the film, following victories at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Parasite is also nominated for best film in Sunday’s Baftas and is a strong contender for best picture at the Oscars.

Elsewhere at the London Film Critics’ Circle Awards, which are voted for by more than 150 of the UK’s leading critics, winners included Netflix’s family drama Marriage Story.

Director Noah Baumbach was recognised for his screenplay while Laura Dern’s acclaimed turn as a ruthless divorce lawyer earned her a win in the supporting actress category.

Actress of the year was won by Judy star Renee Zellweger and the actor ward went to Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix. Both are heavy favourites at the Oscars.

Advertising

Renee Zellweger (Ian West/PA)

Veteran Joe Pesci took home supporting actor for his role in gangster epic The Irishman.

The awards also have British/Irish categories. Film of the year was won by The Souvenir, which was a surprise omission in the Bafta nominations.

Little Women star Florence Pugh was named best British/Irish actress while The Lighthouse’s Robert Pattinson won actor of the year.

Young British/Irish performer went to Honor Swinton Byrne, who starred in The Souvenir.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire won foreign language film of the year while best documentary was won by For Sama.