Crafters raise hundreds for dementia cafe

Albrighton Craft Group, a skilled group of around 23 people, raised the amount in just three months, by selling their knitted and crocheted goods at local craft fairs.

The money raised will go to the Bridgnorth League of Friends for the dementia cafe in the town which puts on events and offers support to those living with dementia, their family and carers.

Jan Gold, from the Albrighton Craft Group, said they were all pleased to have raised that much money for the friends.

"It is an amazing amount of money really," she said.

"We raised £500 from the end of October up to December. We have craft mornings and we sell some items there and then we have a craft stall at fairs nearby.

"Our members do a mixture of crafts really, from knitting, crochet, sewing, deco-patch, candle and jewellery making. There are 23 of us now. We have a go at everything."

The members of the group help each other out with all the different skills, and they often teach each other new crafts.

Jan said: "We are intending to do a session where we help each other with different crafts. We all have a love of crafts and we all help each other out where we can.

"A few ladies have come that could not knit before, and after a few sessions they were on their way.

"All the members are ladies, not that it needs to be, just the way it worked."

Ray Gill, chairman of Bridgnorth League of Friends, met with the members of Albrighton Craft Group this week as they handed over the cheque.

Jan said: "The league of friends were thrilled with it and it goes to help events that they put on in the cafe. They hold a special session the first Friday of the month where they try different events.

"A couple of us are members of choirs so they were asking if we could go and sing to those in the cafe one day. So it has led on to other things which is nice."