Roxy Ball Room opens in Birmingham - in pictures

Roxy Ball Room has launched in Digbeth, offering pool, beer pong, bowling, shuffleboard and arcade games to visitors.

This is the ninth venue for the Roxy Leisure brand, after launching eight ​other venues - one in Manchester, one in Nottingham, four in Leeds and two in Liverpool, ​the newest of which opened in May.

The menu offers American style dishes like loaded nachos, chicken wings and burgers, along with stone-baked pizzas. The drinks offering takes in a selection of beers, wine and a themed cocktail menu – including drinks such as the Ping Star Martini.

Director of Roxy Leisure, Matthew Jones, said: “Digbeth shares our rebellious spirit and as the creative quarter of the city with a really interesting retail, food / drink and leisure offer it feels like the perfect home for us in Birmingham.

"We can’t wait to get our game on in the second city in 2020.”

