Birmingham ticketing agent partners with local hospice

The Ticket Factory has teamed up with Acorns Children’s Hospice. To celebrate the partnership, representatives from the ticketing company visited the charity to hand over 12 VIP tickets to Disney On Ice, coming to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena from April 30 to May 3.

In build up to the official announcement, the ticketing agent has recently built a ticketing website for the hospice which will see a proportion of every ticket sold from the site go towards the hospice and its work.

Acorns provides care and support for children with life limiting or life-threatening conditions and their families. In the past year it has supported 787 children and 1,223 family members across the organisation, including those who have been bereaved.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Waller, head of marketing, said: “We are delighted to announce Acorns Children's Hospice as one of our partners and we’re excited to support them in as many ways as we can.

“They are such a worthy cause, with the ticket donation and new website being very much just the start of our relationship.

"It’s great to be able to donate some tickets to signal the start of the partnership, and we hope the families have a memorable day out with the help of our Resorts World Arena and Amplify colleagues, who will be providing a VIP experience at the Arena’s show deck.

“The Ticket Factory is continuing to go from strength to strength, with recent new ticketing contracts including The Royal Horticultural Society, British Athletics and Edgbaston Cricket Ground, and we are thrilled to be able to give something back to the community in which we are based.”

Amy Deakin, partnership fundraising manager for Acorns Children's Hospice, said: “It was brilliant to host The Ticket Factory team earlier this week and give them a tour of our hospice.

“It’s fantastic to see a ticketing business help support local causes and our families are truly over the moon with their generosity.

"We’re sure they’ll have a day to remember at Disney On Ice and we look forward to working closely with the team moving forwards.”

