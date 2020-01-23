Menu

Former Black Sabbath manager to release new book at Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield events

By Rebecca Sayce | Entertainment | Published:

Fifty years since the release of Black Sabbath’s first LP, their original manager Jim Simpson will release his musical memoir in two special events in Birmingham and Sutton Coldfield.

Jim Simpson outside the famous Henrys Blueshouse

Don’t Worry ‘bout the Bear is the story of Birmingham’s Big Bear Music group and its founder Jim Simpson, told by Jim himself with the assistance of his brother Ron Simpson.

On February 13 at Waterstones Birmingham and February 15 in Waterstones Sutton Coldfield, they’ll be talking through just some of the highs and lows of six decades and counting in the music business.

Both launches will include an audio visual presentation as well as a discussion of the book – and the characters and events in it – and an opportunity for a question and answer session.

Tickets for the Birmingham event are priced at £3 each, while the Sutton Coldfield event is free and will work on a first come, first served basis.

Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

