CineQ film festival to return to Birmingham

The festival, set to run across several venues in Birmingham, aims to 'create a fun and safe space in the city for the LGBTQ+ community to gather, discuss important topics and enjoy a range of diverse queer cinema'.

The event opens with a screening of Portrait of Jason. Josh Rivers will be attending and will be recording a special edition of his podcast Busy Being Black as part of the post-screening discussion.

Portrait Of Jason

Other screenings that make up the event include Monsoon, The Watermelon Woman, End of the Century and more.

The festival is also set to include a Filmmaker Matchmaker event by CineQ x BFI NETWORK, a networking event aimed at getting Birmingham creatives together for an evening of welcome drinks and creativity before the opening night film.

End of the Century

As part of its mission to create inclusive and welcoming queer spaces, CineQ 2020 will be continuing its dedication to CineQ Watch Parties - an experimental digital event that takes place during the 10 days previous to the main festival and aims to connect those who are otherwise isolated in society.

A selection of curated short films and submissions will be screened on the CineQ Facebook page to encourage collective viewing and discussion.

Advertising

Monsoon

CineQ will run from March 26 to 29.

For more information and full listings, click here.