Advertising
Strictly Come Dancing tour twirling into Birmingham - in pictures
Strictly Come Dancing fans will be twirling once again as the live UK arena tour begins in Birmingham tomorrow.
The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will join new tour host Stacey Dooley and the tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli at Arena Birmingham where they will appear daily until Sunday.
The audience will be able to watch glamorous couples including 2019's winner Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.
Professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni will also be performing in this dance spectacular.
And the tour will feature music from the Strictly singers and the Strictly live band.
The seven couples will don their sparkling dancing shoes as they foxtrot up and down the country, showcasing all the amazing choreography that Strictly is known for.
For more information, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.