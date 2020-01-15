Advertising
Psychological thriller You given a third season by Netflix
The psychological thriller stars Penn Badgley as a delusional serial killer.
Netflix has announced it has renewed hit series You for a third season.
The psychological thriller stars Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a delusional serial killer who spends the first season obsessing over a woman he meets at his bookstore.
Season two shifts the action to Los Angeles, where Joe – now going under the name Will Bettelheim – falls in love with a new woman played by Victoria Pedretti.
Badgley and Pedretti are set to reprise their roles for a third installment, which will be comprised of 10 episodes.
Netflix announced the new season on Twitter and it is expected to arrive in 2021.
You is based on a 2014 novel written by American author Caroline Kepnes.
It originally started life on US network Lifetime but exploded in popularity when bought by Netflix.
