The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in pictures

It was a big night for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Succession and Fleabag.
The Critics’ Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica on Sunday, playing host to a string of memorable moments.
Joaquin Phoenix may be considered the favourite to pick up the coveted best actor gong at February’s Academy Awards after another big win, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was boosted by a best picture gong.
In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak while HBO’s bitingly funny Succession was named best drama.
Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:
