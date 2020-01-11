Dicky Dodd makes his pantomime debut in Dick Whittington at Wolverhampton Grand

But coming face to face with a booing public, determined to see you put firmly in your place, was a new experience for Dicky Dodd.

Alas, it comes with the territory when you are the wicked Sultan of Morocco.

The Signal 107 DJ took to the stage for the first time for his role in Wolverhampton Grand Theatre’s pantomime this year.

The 46-year-old relished the chance to step on to stage and join the cast of Dick Whittington as its 60-plus show run draws to a close.

But the enormity of playing the Sultan was not lost on the experienced DJ, who admitted feeling nervous as he waited to make his entrance this week.

“My tummy had been like a washing machine all day,” he says. “I’ve not felt nerves like that for a long time. I was massively out of my comfort zone.

“I stood at the side watching the scene I was joining unfold, I could hear the music and then it was my turn to go on.

“I couldn’t really see the audience but I purposely didn’t want to focus on anyone as that would have made me more nervous so I just looked out.

“I enjoyed it and it’s a massive privilege, especially as it’s the theatre 125th anniversary.”

It might be a new experience for Dicky, but plenty of his co-stars are well-versed in giving up their evenings over the Christmas and New Year period to star in the show.

Comedy legends Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland from Hi-de-Hi!, Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and the Grand’s much-loved Dame Ian Adams have been performing for weeks.

Audiences have flocked to the theatre to join hero Dick Whittington on the ultimate rags to riches adventure as he attempts to outwit Queen Rat and take his rightful place as Lord Mayor of London since the curtain over the past month.

Guest star Dicky has visited the theatre many times before as an audience member and hosted events on the stage but it’s first time he’s taken part in a professional production.

“It’s taken me back to my days at Perry Hall Junior School and I performed in a show at the Wulfrun Hall when I was 11. I was in the choir singing.

“So I’ve gone from the Wulfrun Hall to the Grand Theatre - I never thought I would do that. Everybody knows I wanted to be a police officer when I was at school,” he says.

Dicky began rehearsals for his part which included a run through of the script with the rest of the actors,including Staffordshire’s Tom Roberts who has been playing at the Sultan since opening night, at the start of December.

But the presenter says he was a little shocked when he first received his script and realised the role he had been chosen to play involved having a lot more lines to learn than he was expecting.

“I thought I would just do a cameo and walk on and say something like ‘ there is only room for one Dick in this town and that’s me - Dicky Dodd’ and then walk off. Then I got the script and I freaked out a bit. I’ve been rehearsing at home,” explains Dicky, who appears in one key scene and the finale.

But he didn’t need to worry as both the cast and theatre team were there to offer plenty of morale support as he prepared for his moment in the spotlight and he had no problem remembering his lines.

“Everybody at the Grand Theatre is great and all the cast are lovely. I watched the show on press night in the audience but I was probably watching it differently to everyone else. I then came back three times to watch Tom doing it.

“I wanted to put my on stamp on it. I think the key is to talk slowly and not rush it. I knew after my first night that I needed to be more animated with my arms.

“The Sultan is like royalty and he expects to be looked up to. He’s not the baddie but there is an air of nastiness to him. He’s a fun character to play.”

And the breakfast show host says hearing the audience’s reaction to his performance more than made up for those first night nerves.

“It was great to hear the audience enjoying themselves and I heard a cheer when I came on as people knew I was going to be there. All of the cast have been supportive - Su Pollard told me it was brilliant for my first time,” he adds.

Tom, who has previously appeared in the likes of Emmerdale and Doctors, has also been on hand to offer him advice, including tips on how to do his stage make-up.

“I’ve known Tom for years. I’ve learned a lot from him and he’s given me tips,” says Dicky.

And Tom says he hasn’t minded sharing his role with his pal, especially as it enabled him to have a well-earned break. “It’s been nice to get home before 10pm,” he quips. “It’s busy with two shows a day but it’s a wonderful theatre and company and feedback has been so positive. It’s a real joy,” he adds.

For Dicky being involved in such a much-loved British tradition has also been very enjoyable.

“The whole family can enjoy panto. There are jokes for the kids and interaction for the kids and there are jokes for the adults and interaction for the adults too.

“It’s a tradition to go to a panto at this time of year. It’s a vibrant, fun show and costumes are always very colourful.

“The storylines are so well known that you don’t have to worry about not knowing what it’s about and there are songs you can sing along with and clap along with.

“Everybody knows what they’re going to get with a pantomime. They will have some good family fun and leave the theatre smiling and feeling happy - that’s what it’s all about.” he says.

Dicky also feels proud to be able to help celebrate the theatre’s landmark anniversary. “We have a real gem in our city. We are so lucky to have such a fantastic theatre that we can all go to. I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t been to the Grand Theatre. It’s one of our much-loved gems,” he says.

So would Dicky tread the boards in another pantomime in the future? Oh yes he would. “I would definitely do it again, it’s been great,” he says.