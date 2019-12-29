Panto-monium! Behind the scenes at one of the region's popular shows

Every years families come together to shout “it’s behind you” as they are entertained by the colourful costumes and fun-filled antics on the stage.

Both amateur and professional performers relish this annual British tradition which has been loved by generations of theatregoers.

And among those getting ready to entertain audiences are actors in the Shropshire village of Montford, near Shrewsbury, who will be staging The Wizard of Oz next month.

“Panto is a great British tradition, loved by many, but of course it was invented by John Weaver from Shrewsbury in the 1700s so it’s also local and means a lot to those who enjoy this mad world of acting,” says Michele Lee, who is co-directing the production with Sally Williams.

“The panto is unconventional and off the wall, suitable for all ages and sense of humours. If you’ve never tried it, you don’t know what you’re missing,” she adds.

It was first decided to revive the tradition of pantomimes being staged at the village hall in 2010 and the first was Hansel and Gretel in 2011/12, directed by June Hughes.

“Sal and I took over directing after this and have gone from strength to strength. We are told every year that it was better than the last, we can only thank our wonderful, hard-working cast and crew for making these positive comments possible,” says Michele.

Preparations for each year’s production begin early and the cast starts rehearsing in September.

“We starting planning well in advance, we have already planned our next one for 2021. I have been chatting to scriptwriter Michele Rowland-Jones and the 2021 script will soon be on the starting grid.

“Sal and I normally start debating and throwing casting ideas about when we get the script in July or August then we get the cast together to start rehearsing at the start of September.

“We meet every Monday until December then we start adding in extra nights or afternoons at a weekend to fine tune this whole madness.

“Sal and I were both in the original pantomimes that my mother produced and directed back in the 80s so we are no strangers to the stage – it’s in the blood, I think,” says Michele.

The Wizard of Oz will be the group’s ninth pantomime at Montford Parish Hall, running, as always, on the third Friday and Saturday in January.

“The first one was only planned to run for two nights and sold out very quickly so a third performance was added on the Saturday afternoon,” says Michele.

Every year sees the whole community pulling together to get everything ready in time for opening night.

“We run a tight budget and have been grateful to a number of wardrobe mistresses over the years who were able to make costumes out of all sorts.

“Rob Lee is our stage manager who has masterminded some amazing stage props and scenery from odd bits of wood and other materials donated by friends and local businesses.

“The theatre lighting is borrowed from Bridgnorth Players for a donation, while extra lights are hired and put together by our resident sparks. We are indebted to our sponsors who make it possible to put on our performances.

“In all over 50 parishioners and friends from the surroundings areas are involved in each production.

“We have behind the scenes helpers who organise the refreshments during the interval that are all included in the ticket price.

“We have raffle ticket sellers and our lovely helpers who organise a safe car park come rain or shine – there was even snow one year and it didn’t keep people away,” says Michele.

There have been cameo appearances over the years including Shrewsbury Morris dancers and presenters from BBC Radio Shropshire. Children from Bicton CE School have also been involved and eight youngsters are joining the cast this time around.

“Over the years we have seen our young cast members grow and move on to college and university, some come back to join us again and others help out in other ways such as selling raffle tickets or helping our with the make-up and costumes.

“We are like a panto family and we all have fun because without fun, laughter and, of course, double entendres, we wouldn’t have a panto,” says Michele.

Watching the reaction of the audience is what makes all the group’s hard work worthwhile.

“I for one can’t thank our dedicated audiences enough for coming along and supporting us each year. Our cast have the knack of cocking up on many occasions but I’m told that is the most enjoyable part of being in the audience, the unknown or the risque comment which, I must say, is very well done – the adults laugh but the kids in the audience are aware of the joke.

“The audience can expect a variety of local jokes and of course the risque double entendre or two, some really good fun, and participation, singing and heckling if they feel it is needed. I know the cast like a bit of banter.

“We have a cute addition this year with the added bonus of Toto but all hell could break loose if she gets stage fright!,” Michele tells Weekend.

Since staging the colourful shows, the team hasn’t been short of memorable moments.

“My most memorable moment was when we got our costume mistress to do a cameo part. Her arm in plaster and some bright red lipstick, she ran on stage and delivered her line as a doctor, doctor joke. She will always be remembered for being one of the most amazing ladies I’ve known,” says Michele.

“I personally enjoy being part of the panto team because it brings the whole community together. We are like a family and I think that atmosphere does come through in the performance, a lot of us have known one another for years before entering this madness. It’s just really good fun.

“What makes a good panto in my opinion is having a good script to work with, the dedication of the cast is most important and their ability to ad-lib when they forget their lines, which is more often than not.

“But all this wouldn’t be possible if we didn’t have a great audience to perform to,” she adds.

Performances of The Wizard of Oz will take place at Montford Parish Hall on Friday, January 17 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, January 18 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Proceeds from the pantomime will go to Montford Parish Hall, Montford and Shrawardine Churches and the Shrewsbury Street Pastors.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £4 for children and can be booked by calling 01743 850810.