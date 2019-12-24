Snow White dazzles with panto favourites starring at Birmingham Hippodrome - review

Birmingham Hippodrome never fails to disappoint when pantoland drops in December - and this year it is their take on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

With a stellar cast, laugh out loud moments and fantastic costumes - as soon as the curtain goes up, it is a delight from the family from the young ones to the grandparents in the audience.

The cast of Snow White at Birmingham Hippodrome. Image: Paul Coltas

Oh no it isn't! Oh yes it is!

Producers Qdos Entertainment always deliver on every level, with a production straight from last year's London Palladium.

The theatre exploded into roars of cheers and applause as master comedian Matt Slack made his entrance onto the stage, stealing the show for the seventh year in a row with his own brand of silly, outstanding physical comedy and hilarious interaction with the audience from start to finish.

Panto favourite Matt Slack. Image: Paul Coltas

He only has to walk across the stage and the audience were in fits of laughter.

From his crazy costumes, mesmerising dance moves and superb lip-syncing, Matt Slack must be one of the best pantomime comedians of his time.

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph plays the sinister Queen Dragonella determined to rid the the land of Snow White and become the fairest of them all.

The cast of Snow White at Birmingham Hippodrome. Image: Paul Coltas

She took the role with ease - and is scary yet amusing and provides many of the comedy moments throughout the show, prompting plenty of panto boos from the audience.

X Factor alumni Joe McElderry is perfect as the Spirit of the Mirror and is in fine voice throughout, while Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is an absolute delight as Snow White.

X Factor's Joe McElderry starring in the hippodrome pantomime. Image: Paul Coltas

Everyone's favourite Lazy Cow of the Black Country, Doreen Tipton, has hopped on the M6 to make Birmingham Hippodrome her panto home this year starring as the Lady in Waiting.

Her attitude and humour is a stark contrast to the over-the-top and in-your-face pantomime you are used to, which makes her even funnier than usual.

The amazingly talented dance troupe Flawless add an extra special touch to this year's performance, as the Queen's Guard.

Doreen Tipton in this year's panto. Image: Paul Coltas

No pantomime would be complete without some amazing special effects - with a gigantic dragon and two reindeer pulling a sleigh over the heads of the audience are a sight to be seen.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a must-see for all the family this Christmas.

The pantomime runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday, February 2.

For tickets, visit www.birminghamhippodrome.com