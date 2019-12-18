Former Telford schoolboy Blue Peter star Radzi lands spot on Dancing on Ice

Radzi, from Wolverhampton and a former Shropshire schoolboy, has been brought in as first reserve for the new series in the new year.

The 32--year-old, who attended Adams Grammar School in Newport, said: “I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice cast.

“I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“I’ve only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I’m looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice.”

Barrymore was left injured after falling in training.

He said on Instagram: “Took a nasty fall on the ice last Friday during rehearsals and sadly broke my left wrist. Absolutely devastated to hear that I can’t go on back on the ice for a while. Really enjoyed every single moment of being part of the terrific show and working with all the incredibly talented people involved.”

ITV has confirmed that Barrymore has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

Barrymore will, however, still appear in the TV programme Dancing On Ice at Christmas which airs on Sunday at 7pm, as it was filmed last week.

Barrymore said in an additional statement: “Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

“After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated.”