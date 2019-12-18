Menu

Advertising

Former Telford schoolboy Blue Peter star Radzi lands spot on Dancing on Ice

By Mark Drew | Telford | Entertainment | Published:

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya has been handed a spot on Dancing on Ice – after Michael Barrymore fell and broke his wrist.

Undated BBC Handout Photo from Blue Peter. Pictured: Lindsey Russell, Radzi Chinyanganya. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Blue Peter. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/BBC. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Blue Peter. WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be published in print for editorial use during the publicity period (the weeks immediately leading up to and including the transmission week of the relevant programme or event and three review weeks following) for the purpose of publicising the programme, person or service pictured and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. Any use of this image on the internet and other online communication services will require a separate prior agreement with BBC Pictures. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Radzi, from Wolverhampton and a former Shropshire schoolboy, has been brought in as first reserve for the new series in the new year.

The 32--year-old, who attended Adams Grammar School in Newport, said: “I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice cast.

“I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

“I’ve only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I’m looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice.”

Barrymore was left injured after falling in training.

He said on Instagram: “Took a nasty fall on the ice last Friday during rehearsals and sadly broke my left wrist. Absolutely devastated to hear that I can’t go on back on the ice for a while. Really enjoyed every single moment of being part of the terrific show and working with all the incredibly talented people involved.”

ITV has confirmed that Barrymore has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

Barrymore will, however, still appear in the TV programme Dancing On Ice at Christmas which airs on Sunday at 7pm, as it was filmed last week.

Barrymore said in an additional statement: “Shortly after shooting the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special I took a tumble whilst rehearsing for the January shows.

“After the fall, I thought I had sprained my wrist but it turns out that it is broken. Unfortunately, the medics have told me that I cannot compete. I am absolutely devastated.”

Entertainment Telford entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
Mark Drew

By Mark Drew
@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News