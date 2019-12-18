Menu

Advertising

First look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music

Entertainment | Published:

The film is a sequel to 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Keanu Reeves

Fans have been given a most excellent first look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

The sci-fi comedy comes nearly 30 years after the second instalment in the franchise – 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey – which was a sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Face The Music sees the time travelling heroes trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, in order to save the world.

First-look pictures shared on the film’s official Twitter account show Reeves and Winter – now middle-aged and with families – back in the time-travelling phone booth from previous films.

They are also seen deep in conversation with Death, played by William Sadler, who featured in Bogus Journey.

The third and final picture takes a look at three new additions to the cast.

Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine star as Bill and Ted’s respective daughters, Thea and Billie, while rapper Kid Cudi is appearing as himself.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is set for release in August 2020.

Entertainment Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News