From Birmingham to Bollywood: New partnership will see students gain experience in top international film industries

The university has formed a formal collaboration with Mumbai-based Ronkel Media Education Institute, which will see students handed real-world experience working on motion picture productions.

Ronkel specialises in film industry training and its staff are internationally renowned for their contribution to Bollywood filmmaking, while Birmingham City University has a history of creative education in the UK’s second city, which dates back more than 175 years.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two, which aims to support students in developing the valuable skills needed to help create, perform in or market a movie.

It will also provide opportunities for students to study aspects of the media, arts and entertainment overseas as part of exchange study programmes between Birmingham City University and Ronkel Media Education Institute.

Professor Alison Honour, pro vice-chancellor and executive dean for Birmingham City University’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media, said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with the Ronkel Media Education and Research Institute.

“This new partnership will provide opportunities for Birmingham City University and Ronkel students to work on collaborative film projects and have international work placements and exchanges to provide opportunities to gain skills specific to the UK and Indian Bollywood film industries.”

The new partnership will allow students learning skills in areas such as screenwriting, film production, visual effects, film studies and film business and promotion.

Sanjeev Sharma, founder and director of the Ronkel Media Education and Research Institute, said: “The Indian Film Industry is growing rapidly, creating a huge demand for skilled artists and technicians, as well as film business professionals.

“Our association with Birmingham City University is a great opportunity for Indian students to utilise this platform to hone their skill sets in the best possible manner, and prepare themselves to be absorbed by the industry.”