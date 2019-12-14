Village pub ladies bare all in daring charity calendar

Not to be outdone by their male counterparts who did the same last year, female staff and regulars from The Dartmouth Arms in Burnhill Green have posed for a naked calendar which is now on sale.

Funds raised from their daring efforts will go to Cancer Research UK.

The all-female photo shoot recreates many of the poses in last year's calendar which featured the pub's male customers, and sees the group of ladies bare all in the name of charity.

Rima Morris, from The Dartmouth Arms, who organised the fundraiser, said: "Last year’s men-only calendar was huge success, raising hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research.

"This year, the ladies decided it was their turn to be good sports, and with Jim’s help – and a few gins - I think we’ve created a brilliant calendar that is a lot of fun but still very tasteful.

"We’re aiming to raise as much money as possible."

Jim Mayer, of Gingersnaps Photography, was the photographer once again, after helping out with the men's calendar last year.

The pictures in the calendar were taken in and around the pub on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border near Albrighton.

The calendar is available to buy from The Dartmouth Arms, priced £14.95.