Menu

Advertising

Bacon butties treat at Oakengates advent coffee dates

By Deborah Hardiman | Entertainment | Published:

Bacon sarnies are being served at a series of coffee mornings at a Telford church centre. Residents are invited to Oakengates United Church, in Stafford Road, Oakengates, which hosts the events every Saturday this month including December 28.

LAST ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 10/07/19.Sylvia Bailey from Priorslee Village who is busy raising money for Oakengates United Church by selling plants from a stall outside her house, with the plants cutting from cuttings and seeds she has grown herself..

Proceeds from the first three will go to different different charities. Church secretary Sylvia Bailey says: "We will be serving the usual delicious bacon butties, toast, tea and coffee and at the Advent Coffee Mornings we will be holding a raffle to boost the fund raising for the different charities."

Entertainment Telford entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News