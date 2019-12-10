Advertising
Bacon butties treat at Oakengates advent coffee dates
Bacon sarnies are being served at a series of coffee mornings at a Telford church centre. Residents are invited to Oakengates United Church, in Stafford Road, Oakengates, which hosts the events every Saturday this month including December 28.
Proceeds from the first three will go to different different charities. Church secretary Sylvia Bailey says: "We will be serving the usual delicious bacon butties, toast, tea and coffee and at the Advent Coffee Mornings we will be holding a raffle to boost the fund raising for the different charities."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.