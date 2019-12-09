I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here crowns 2019 winner

Jacqueline Jossa has won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here after defeating Andy Whyment.

The final became a battle of the soap stars after the former EastEnders actress trumped the Coronation Street actor and radio DJ Roman Kemp came third.

After she was named queen of the jungle, she said: “I have no words.”

The winner of #ImACeleb 2019, and the brand new Queen of the Jungle is @jacquelineMjos! ?? pic.twitter.com/jLwNogee46 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2019

Before she won, she told hosts Ant & Dec: “It was not what I expected.

“It was a lot harder. I didn’t think it would be such a turning point in life, I went in as one person, I feel like I have come out as a different person.

“I’ve grown in confidence and found who I am as a person.”

He might not have won the crown, but he’s definitely won the hearts of the nation! The fantastic @andywhyment81 has finished in 2nd place ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e6XwDgUFpP — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 8, 2019

She added: “I think it’s so easy to care so much what other people think of you, trolls, people who say nasty things for the sake of it and I try to change their opinion.

“Here you have no choice, you have to be you. Here I have different people bigging me up of different ages, I can’t really work out what is happening.

“I’ve always been known as Lauren from EastEnders, or a doormat, or whatever you want to call it, and coming here I have actually proved myself.”

While she was in the jungle, she hit the headlines after campmate and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly told her that her husband Dan Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

It was reported that Jossa threatened to quit the show and was allowed by bosses to leave Osborne a voice message about Stephenson’s claims.

Osborne flew to Australia with their children to be there when she left the show, and after she left the jungle she was seen embracing Osborne before they posed for photographs.

Earlier in the episode, all three contestants took part in a final bushtucker trial.

Jossa faced the Stake Out, where she had to lie on a giant star on the floor with her legs and arms tied down as different insects were left to crawl over her body.

These included mealworms, crickets, scorpions and cockroaches, before she had to hold a spider in her mouth for the final minute.

After she finished, she joked to Ant and Dec: “You’re out of order.”

By successfully completing the trial, she scored starters for everyone, a drink and a surprise treat.

Whyment had to take part in the bushtucker bonanza, where he was given the choice between classic bushtucker dishes and more appetising options, but the tastier plates came at the expense of a star.

He chose witchetty grub over a prawn cocktail, a camel’s hoof over a roast chicken dinner, a whole scorpion over a sticky toffee pudding with custard, a pig’s testicle over a Bacardi and diet coke and a crocodile anus over a plate of chocolate biscuits.

After securing main courses for everyone, as well as as drink a treat, he said: “I’m so glad I’ve done it and got five stars.

“It’s been an amazing experiences and I still can’t believe I’m here, I’m a super fan so to get to the final I’m really chuffed. Come on guys give us a cuddle.”

Kemp was tasked with facing the panic pit, where he was strapped into an underground chamber and snakes crawled over his body.

As the lights went out, he said he could feel the tongues of the snakes on his skin and admitted it was “absolutely terrifying”.

His success scored him a pudding for everyone in camp, as well as a drink and a treat.