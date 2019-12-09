Advertising
First Mate's time to shine at The Wakes
Shrewsbury based singer First Mate also known as Vin Whyte will be on stage at a Telford music venue this Friday.
He will be at The Wakes, in Oakengates, joined by additional Adam Knight on keyboards and bass, Ian Fourie on drums and Jonathan Day on saxophone.
Support act on the night is singer-songwriter Fergus Reid.
Tickets cost £5 and are on sale at the venue subject to availability or at www.ticketsellers.co.uk.
