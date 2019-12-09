Menu

First Mate's time to shine at The Wakes

By Deborah Hardiman | Entertainment | Published:

Shrewsbury based singer First Mate also known as Vin Whyte will be on stage at a Telford music venue this Friday.

First Mate, AKA Shrewsbury's Vin Whyte Photo: Paul Clementson

He will be at The Wakes, in Oakengates, joined by additional Adam Knight on keyboards and bass, Ian Fourie on drums and Jonathan Day on saxophone.

Support act on the night is singer-songwriter Fergus Reid.

Tickets cost £5 and are on sale at the venue subject to availability or at www.ticketsellers.co.uk.

