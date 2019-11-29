Disney-themed cinema experience coming to Birmingham

The VIP Singing Cinema Disney event comes to a secret location in the city centre next year, giving Disney fans the chance to sing along to the likes of The Lion King 2019 remake, Alladin 2019 remake, Beauty & The Beast 2017 remake, and Moana.

Each screening includes props and are suitable for all ages and families.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Tickets are priced at £9.99 per child under 18 and £10.99 per adult.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.