Attingham Park gets ready for a Christmas inspired by nature

Each room, from the entrance hall to the picture gallery, has been decorated for Christmas with trees inspired by the seasons, winter wildlife, exotic creatures and natural decorations.

They explore the ways that people have been influenced by nature at Attingham, both past and present.

The team is also sharing the stories about the Berwick family who bequeathed Attingham to the National Trust, and their love for animals and nature.

The Christmas Inspired By Nature events start this Saturday and run until December 23, with three entry times each day.

Visitor experience manager Claire Tafft said: "December is a magical time at Attingham and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors in the run up to Christmas as people enjoy a festive visit with family and friends."

There is no extra charge to visit the mansion but visitors need to pre-book their tickets in advance, including National Trust members.