Advertising
Tickets on sale for The Band From County Hell
Celtic rock sound The Band From County Hell will be raising the roof at Broseley's Birchmeadow. Organisers say the gig on December 7 will be their final show for the year at the centre in Birchmeadow Road, Broseley.
Tickets cost £12 in advance from the website www.birchmeadow.org.uk/live-music/
The high energy group has appeared with bands such as The Levellers, The Stranglers, UB40 and have been tour support to Stiff Little Fingers, Hayseed Dixie, The Beat and New Model Army.
Doors open at 7:30pm.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.