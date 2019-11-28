Menu

Tickets on sale for The Band From County Hell

By Deborah Hardiman | Entertainment |

Celtic rock sound The Band From County Hell will be raising the roof at Broseley's Birchmeadow. Organisers say the gig on December 7 will be their final show for the year at the centre in Birchmeadow Road, Broseley.

The Band from County Hell

Tickets cost £12 in advance from the website www.birchmeadow.org.uk/live-music/

The high energy group has appeared with bands such as The Levellers, The Stranglers, UB40 and have been tour support to Stiff Little Fingers, Hayseed Dixie, The Beat and New Model Army.

Doors open at 7:30pm.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star

