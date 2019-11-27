Birmingham's T8PES asks How Much Do You Want It?

The artist, real name Jimmy Davis, is releasing How Much Do You Want It? on Friday, taken from his self-titled debut album that was released in May. It will be released via AWAL on the usual streaming outlets.

And to promote the release, T8PES will be in his home city's The Sunflower Lounge supporting Ed Geater alongside Javeon and Nath Brooks on the same day the single is dropped, courtesy of Birmingham Promoters.

He told The Star: "The single will be accompanied by a pretty special video which I pulled together myself containing over a decade's worth of live archive footage. The video is set for release the day before the track."

That video will be available via his YouTube channel.

T8PES has long been in the industry, mainly working for other artists such as chart superstar Ed Sheeran - who is vocally a fan of his work. "There are certain people who have inspired and influenced me as an artist and Jimmy Davis is one of them," he has said. "He is a great songwriter, lyricist and performer who writes deeply personal songs and confronts important issues through his music."

T8PES is described as alternative electronic hip hop, and a spokesperson added: "T8PES is that 90s cassette of a legendary rave that hardly left the tape deck and got more rewinds than a D Double E set at Boiler Room.

Birmingham's T8PES, AKA Jimmy Davis

"Forthcoming single How Much Do You Want It? is a trip back to the piano-infused golden days of electronic music, injected with a modern, grime-influenced vibe. This is a passion-inducing rallying cry right from the heart of T8PES as he asks all those who have a dream, as well as himself, how much do you really want it?"

Tickets still remain for the Ed Geater support slot. To grab some, priced at £7.70, head to the Birmingham Promoters website.

For mroe on T8PES, follow him on Twitter @t8pesmusic and Facebook @t8pes