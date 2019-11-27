Birmingham Pride 2020: Parade theme and super early bird tickets revealed

Next year's theme, Stronger Together, is inspired by transgender women Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who were integral figures in the Stonewall Riots that ignited the gay liberation movement in 1969.

A statement from the event said: "It’s extremely evident that the fight which was started by the Stonewall pioneers 50 years ago is far from won, with some of our community still homeless, still facing discrimination and still marginalised.

"Birmingham Pride stands proudly in support of our trans family. Our wider community has won many battles; achieved as one voice, as one movement. We achieve more when we are united. We are 'stronger together'."

The parade and festival will return to the city on May 23 and 4 following a successful event in 2019 that saw thousands of people attend the weekend festivities.

Super early bird tickets go on sale tomorrow, with free entry for children under 12 years of age when accompanied by an adult, as well as for seniors over 65 years of age.

Organisers have also revealed that a lower-cost Street Party-only ticket is to be introduced for the first time, for those who don’t want to attend the festival’s entertainment zones.

The line-up for this year's festival is yet to be announced. Last year's event saw performances from the likes of Human League, Marc Almond, Years and Years, Kate Nash and more.

