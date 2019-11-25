Panto cast will star at St Georges Christmas Lights show

Attractions include the man in the red suit, free chocolate sponsored by Wrekin Housing Group, free balloons, food, gift stalls, a Punch & Judy Show, crafts and rides.

The entertainment will start at 3.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

There will be performances by St Georges Primary School choir, Cosford Military Wives Choir, Telford Community Steel Band and singer Lisa Stevens sponsored by ASDA Donnington Wood.

Other sponsors include St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, The Gower Group, Telford & Wrekin Council and Balfour Beatty.