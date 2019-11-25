Advertising
Panto cast will star at St Georges Christmas Lights show
It will be plenty of 'ho,ho, ho' when St Georges residents host their Christmas Light switch on. Among the guests will be actors from the Telford Panto - Jack and the Beanstalk who will put on the lights this Friday.
Attractions include the man in the red suit, free chocolate sponsored by Wrekin Housing Group, free balloons, food, gift stalls, a Punch & Judy Show, crafts and rides.
The entertainment will start at 3.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.
There will be performances by St Georges Primary School choir, Cosford Military Wives Choir, Telford Community Steel Band and singer Lisa Stevens sponsored by ASDA Donnington Wood.
Other sponsors include St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, The Gower Group, Telford & Wrekin Council and Balfour Beatty.
