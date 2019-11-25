Menu

Advertising

Panto cast will star at St Georges Christmas Lights show

By Deborah Hardiman | Entertainment | Published:

It will be plenty of 'ho,ho, ho' when St Georges residents host their Christmas Light switch on. Among the guests will be actors from the Telford Panto - Jack and the Beanstalk who will put on the lights this Friday.

Telford Panto cast of Jack and the Beanstalk, Spencer K Gibbins, Tim Ames, Oliver Mellor, Carl Dutfield and Chloe Barlow

Attractions include the man in the red suit, free chocolate sponsored by Wrekin Housing Group, free balloons, food, gift stalls, a Punch & Judy Show, crafts and rides.

The entertainment will start at 3.30pm and the lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

There will be performances by St Georges Primary School choir, Cosford Military Wives Choir, Telford Community Steel Band and singer Lisa Stevens sponsored by ASDA Donnington Wood.

Other sponsors include St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, The Gower Group, Telford & Wrekin Council and Balfour Beatty.

Entertainment Telford entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News