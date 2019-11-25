Crufts 2020: Tickets on sale for annual Birmingham event

Crufts will be returning to the NEC in March 2020 and will be held over four days.

The aim is to celebrate the happy, healthy lives of dogs and the loving relationships they share with their owners.

The event will be looking to attract more than 150,000 people and will be home to 27,000 dogs of many various breeds, including a debut of two new breeds - the Barbet and the Harrier.

These four legged friends will be competing in numerous disciplines and for the ultimate best in show prize, other competitions include a public vote for the country's favourite crossbreed 'scruffts'.

Visitors can also expect to have a shopping spree whilst attending the event, with more than 400 stalls to shop from including dog food, toys, beds and outdoor clothing for their beloved pets.

Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at the Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, said: “Crufts brings together thousands of dogs and dog lovers from all around the world every year, celebrating the unique relationship humans have with dogs.

“We work hard to add new and fun elements to the programme each year while also keeping up the traditional and much-loved parts of the show. It is great to welcome our two new breeds this year and to offer our visitors the opportunity to meet and get to know 200 dog breeds in the Discover Dogs area and talk to the breed experts to find the best breed for them.”

The show will be broadcast on Channel 4 and live streamed on the Crufts' Youtube channel.

More information on the event and tickets can be accessed via crufts.org.uk.