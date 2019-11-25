Menu

Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me unveils its line-up

Entertainment

Contestants will compete to win a cash prize for charity.

Richard McCourt, Dominic Wood, Stevo The Mad Man (aka Kevin Phillips), Charlotte Dawson, Shane Janek (aka Courtney Act) and Debbie McGee

Debbie McGee and TV duo Dick and Dom have signed up for Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me.

The spin-off, on E4, will see the stars “flex their culinary muscles, or lack thereof”.

Charlotte Dawson
Charlotte Dawson (Ian West/PA)

Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson, drag performer Courtney Act and Snapchat celebrity Stevo The Madman are also taking part in the week-long show, in December.

RuPaul’s drag race and Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Act hopes to wow with a pink-themed vegan menu.

Dawson, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, wants to impress with a three-course spread while McGee will host a black-tie soiree.

Simone Haywood, the show’s executive producer, said: “Come Dine With Me has always been hugely popular with younger audiences and we’re excited to give it a fresh new twist with our Celebrity Specials.”

The show will air daily on E4 from December 16 to 20.

