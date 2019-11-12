Menu

Advertising

Jockeys starring role at horse centre charity ball

By Deborah Hardiman | South Shropshire | Entertainment | Published:

Jump jockey act Wocket Roy & The Pwoducer will be running the bids at an inaugural charity ball in aid of a Shropshire horse service.

Wocket Woy & The Pwoducer

Hopton Rehab & Homing Centre is holding the event featuring an auction this Saturday(16) at Ludlow Racecourse featuring prizes from top industry jockeys and trainers.

Auction prizes include a stable tour by Grand National winner Tiger Roll's trainer Gordon Elliot, tickets to Olympia Horse Show, in London, hop on bus tickets and admission to the Guinness Storehouse, in Dublin plus a £150 travel voucher, and a signed dvd from top jockey Sir Tony McCoy.

Rachel Noel, Artys Events, says: "We are pleased to announce that Wocket Woy will be joining us to auctioneer.

"There are a limited number of tickets available for a private meet 'n' greet plus an opportunity for a photograph with the boys."

Doors open at 7pm.

Meet 'n' greet tickets cost £20 per person and are available on the website www.hoptonrehabhoming.org.

Mrs Noel says she got involved with the centre after a relative helped to rehome a former racehorse that was cared for at the Hopton centre.

Entertainment South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News