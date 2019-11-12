Jockeys starring role at horse centre charity ball

Hopton Rehab & Homing Centre is holding the event featuring an auction this Saturday(16) at Ludlow Racecourse featuring prizes from top industry jockeys and trainers.

Auction prizes include a stable tour by Grand National winner Tiger Roll's trainer Gordon Elliot, tickets to Olympia Horse Show, in London, hop on bus tickets and admission to the Guinness Storehouse, in Dublin plus a £150 travel voucher, and a signed dvd from top jockey Sir Tony McCoy.

Rachel Noel, Artys Events, says: "We are pleased to announce that Wocket Woy will be joining us to auctioneer.

"There are a limited number of tickets available for a private meet 'n' greet plus an opportunity for a photograph with the boys."

Doors open at 7pm.

Meet 'n' greet tickets cost £20 per person and are available on the website www.hoptonrehabhoming.org.

Mrs Noel says she got involved with the centre after a relative helped to rehome a former racehorse that was cared for at the Hopton centre.