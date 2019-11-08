Shrewsbury HMV show for Jonathan Markwood's Hoo-Hah Conspiracy

Jonathan Markwood's Hoo-Hah Conspiracy – who craft a slightly off-kilter, edgy identity with a mainstream feel of the 90s Britrock scene to create jagged, easy-going guitar tracks - will be performing at The Pride Hill Shopping Centre unit.

As part of HMV's Live and Loud series, which began in conjunction with Birmingham-based online music show RawSound.tv at the Merry Hill store in Brierley Hill, they will be taking to the stage at 3pm.

Copies of their latest record Psychoacusis, which came out in May, will also be stocked in-store for fans old and new to purchase and get get signed by the collective once they have finished performing.

"It should be a great little event with some of our very colourful Steampunk friends and we'd love you to be there," Markwood told The Star. "The album’s doing really well and three quarters of the songs have been played and championed by BBC Music Introducing Shropshire."

