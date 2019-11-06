Cold War Kids, New Age Norms, Vol.1 - album review

The number 13 is considered so unlucky by so many. So it says a lot about the band they have dropped a record called New Age Norms on that marker - perhaps talking about the changes in both them and the world around them in that time.

Indeed, it does have something different about it. Weirdly, their popularity has waned in terms of commercial success with each album in the UK - the last two didn't even chart. Yet at home in the US they have continually hit the Top 100 since 2008 sophomore effort Loyalty To Loyalty. Hopefully that will translate back to this side of The Atlantic with this release.

Think of Cold War Kids and immediately you picture those deep, bass-heavy piano ballads and Nathan Willett's varied and instantly recognisable voice.

Those are back for this record, after a fashion.

When it kicks off there's a feel of slight worry. Opening salvoes Complainer and Fine Fine Fine just don't feel like the Cold War Kids we know and love.

Long Beach, California's Cold War Kids

The opener has a foot-tapping pop quality to it along the vanes of Olly Murs with an open-plan chorus and high-pitched vocals aplenty. It's like Willett's been hanging out a lot with Mika.

The second is an upbeat Brit pop-esque piano and guitar romp where frantic and melodic keys strut merrily along while building up to a slightly screeched chorus.

But then the sound we know and love from them erupts.

Waiting For Your Love carries some of that funk-laden bass they have leaned on so successfully in the past, and Beyond The Pale - while admittedly having real pop chart tendencies in that chorus - shows the kind of emotion Willett can tickle out of his piano.

Calm Your Nerves is another big number with Matthew Schwartz and newest member David Quon, appearing on his first album, having fun with their wah-ing guitars.

A special mention, too, for the Joy Division - She's Lost Control-esque intro to closing track Tricky Devil. This is an album that grows in assuredness as it plays out, and the big band outro to this track is a delight.

Rating: 6/10

Cold War Kids will be touring America and Canada into 2020 when they are expected to announce a UK tour to include a local show