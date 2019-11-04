By order of the Leafy Blinders! Aldi take inspiration from the Shelby family in Christmas advert teaser

The 10-second teaser, which was shared on the company’s Twitter page, features Russell Sprout and his gang the Leafy Blinders, taking inspiration from hit Birmingham-based BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

And it looks as if Aldi favourite Kevin the Carrot is their number one enemy as a wanted poster featuring the beloved character flies into shot.

Beware the #LEAFYBLINDERS.

"We’re here to take back Christmas by order of the Leafy Blinders," the leader of the vegetable gang warns as the mob storm the dark cobbled streets.

The teaser posted on the supermarket's Facebook page asks fans who they will be 'rooting' for.

The supermarket has also launched a new website - www.leafyblinders.co.uk - where you can watch the clip.

Aldi Christmas advert 2019. Pictures from: Aldi

Starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy, Peaky Blinders celebrated the successful return of its fifth series earlier this year.

The stars of the show descended on Birmingham in September for the first official Peaky Blinders Festival, with performances from Liam Gallagher, Slaves, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Anna Calvi and more.