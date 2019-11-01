Rugby World Cup fever sweeps across Shropshire

Venues are preparing for an early start and a busy morning ahead of what could be a historic day for the sport as England face South Africa tomorrow.

It will require a number of early starts, including at Bridgnorth Rugby Club where they will be open to the public.

Down the road in Alveley, preparations are well underway at The Three Horseshoes where the pub will be open for a 9am start.

In Whitchurch, the Wheatsheaf has shown every England game on so far and will be opening its doors early for the final.

David Wiles, pub owner, said: "We've got two screens down here that we'll be showing the match on.

"We're opening up early and hope to see a lot fans come down.

Kevin Trumper, Mark Reilly, Ken Reilly and Nigel Tonge, from Newport, have travelled to Japan

"It's mainly been regulars so far but the final will no doubt bring even more people out.

"We've been doing all the games so far, so we're looking forward to see England win on Saturday."

Rugby fans in Oswestry will have a number of pubs to and venues to visit, including The Venue at Park Hall.

Rhian Humphreys, facilities manager, said: "We can't wait for the rugby World Cup final and we're inviting everyone to come and support England on Saturday."

Ms Humphreys added the venue is having a refurbishment to fit a number of new, bigger screens to watch sport on in 2020.

In Telford, the Honeysuckle Inn at Newport will be opening especially for the game.

Manager Russell Dowson with the ball with fellow staff member Harry Jones and customers Paul Phillips and Darren Coombes

Kevin Trumper was one among four pals from Newport that made the 6,000 mile journey to Japan to be a part of what could be England's triumphant year and will be in the Honeysuckle come Saturday.

The 57-year-old of Ben Jones Avenue is backing his home nation to bring the trophy home and plans to be one of the fans in the Honeysuckle come Saturday morning.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "I'll be honest, I was surprised how well we played last week, we blew the All Blacks away.

"I did say when I met some Kiwis in Japan that we'd have to be at the top of our game and they'd have to be slightly off, and that's how it panned out."

He added: "I think it'll be England who win it by a score. It's the final, it's always going to be close.

"There's obviously a lot of pressure but I think England will do it, I sure hope so anyway."