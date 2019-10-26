Britain's Got Talent stars KNE to perform in Birmingham

Founded by Isha Nemesis and Kyle Lettman, and completed by Tee Nemesis, Charlie Manley and Bruce Carson, KNE is a creative, artistic collaboration.

The group first rose to fame during their time on series 13 of Britain's Got Talent.

Support comes from a trio of much-loved Britain’s Got Talent acts; 2013 finalist Gabz whose debut single Lighters (The One) reached the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart, singer-songwriter Bailey McConnell, who has amassed over 38 million views on his 2014 audition, and dance troupe MerseyGirls, who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, two years after winning Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer in series 11.

KNE come to Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.